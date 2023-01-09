Hanoi, (VNA) - The following is a list of selected news summaries last weekend by the Vietnam News Agency.

- On behalf of the Governments of Vietnam and the Bahamas, their permanent representatives to the United Nations signed a joint communiqué on the establishment of the two countries’ diplomatic relations on January 6.



Accordingly, Vietnam and the Bahamas agreed to set up diplomatic representation at the ambassadorial level under the 1961 Vienna Convention on Diplomatic Relations and the 1963 Vienna Convention on Consular Relations.Read full text



- Many legislators voiced support for the National Assembly (NA)'s issuance of a resolution on the national master plan for 2021-2030, with a vision to 2050, while discussing the plan at the parliament’s ongoing second extraordinary session on January 7.



The draft master plan targets that by 2050, Vietnam will have become a developed and high-income country with an equal, democratic, and civilised society. It will strive for annual GDP growth of 6.5-7.5% between 2031 and 2050, along with per capita GDP of 27,000-32,000 USD and an urbanisation rate of 70-75% by 2050.Read full text



- Prime Minister Pham Minh Chinh attended an annual programme to celebrate the traditional Lunar New Year for workers in the south central province of Phu Yen on January 8.



The event was co-hosted by the Vietnam General Confederation of Labour, the provincial authorities and Vietnam Fatherland Front (VFF) Central Committee.Read full text



During a working session with key officials of the locality the same day, PM Chinh urged Phu Yen to turn its potential and advantages into resources for development.



He highlighted the province’s outstanding advantages such as an important geographic location, convenient transport, a long coastline and deep sea, and rich minerals.Read full text



-President Nguyen Xuan Phuc met retired leaders of several central cities and provinces in Da Nang city on January 8.



Informing them about socio-economic performance last year, President Phuc said under the Party leadership and with the active and close coordination of agencies in the political system, the support and creativity of the public and business community, the country made positive socio-economic progress with national defence-security and external affairs guaranteed.Read full text



- National Assembly (NA) Chairman Vuong Dinh Hue and a working delegation on January 8 visited fishermen, beneficiaries of social welfare policies, poor people, and disadvantaged workers in the central province of Quang Binh, wishing them a joyful Lunar New Year festival (Tet) ahead.



At the Cua Phu port in Dong Hoi city’s Bao Ninh commune, the top legislator presented 50 Tet gifts for local fishermen. Quang Binh has Vietnam’s third largest offshore fishing fleet.Read full text



-Minister of Finance Ho Duc Phoc has said the finance-banking sector accomplished its set goals for 2022, with State budget collection surpassing the estimate by nearly 20% amid unfavourable changes in the country and the world.



As of December 15, revenues to the State budget exceeded the estimate by 19.8%, 78 trillion VND higher than the figure reported at the National Assembly’s fourth meeting in October and November. This ensures resources for socio-economic recovery and the development programme, Phoc told Vietnam News Agency in a recent interview.Read full text



-The Vietnam Red Cross societies at all levels are striving to support 1 million poor people and those from vulnerable groups with a total amount of 600 billion VND (25.5 million USD) in the upcoming Lunar New Year (Tet) – the biggest festival in a year of Vietnamese people.



The Vietnam Red Cross Society (VRC) Central Committee said that as of January 6, it had allocated 33 billion VND (1.4 million USD) in cash and in kind to provinces and cities across the nation to help them carry out activities of the “Tet of Mercy” Movement 2023.Read full text



- Nearly 900 million USD in foreign direct investment (FDI) has been registered in the northern province of Bac Giang since the beginning of 2023.



Most recently, China’s Yadea Group will invest 100 million USD in a factory to manufacture and assemble electric motorcycles with an expected capacity of about 2 million vehicles per year in Tan Hung Industrial Park, Lang Giang district.Read full text



-Korean Air – the flag carrier and the biggest airline of the Republic of Korea (RoK) - has been permitted to operate irregular flights carrying passengers between Incheon and Lien Khuong airport.Read full text



-Vietnamese airlines are now permitted to resume regular flights to China like in the pre-COVID-19 period as China is about to remove restrictions on regular international flights to this country, the Civil Aviation Authority of Vietnam (CAAV) has said.



The CAAV has informed Vietnamese airlines of the Chinese policy as soon as it received the announcement from the Civil Aviation Administration of China. in the Central Highlands province of Lam Dong from January 4-24.Read full text/.



