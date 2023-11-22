☀️ Morning digest November 22
Hanoi, (VNA) - The following is a list of selected news summaries reported last weekend by the Vietnam News Agency.
– President Vo Van Thuong hosted a reception on November 21 for leaders of the International Federation of Red Cross and Red Crescent Societies (IFRC) who are in Hanoi to attend the IFRC’s 11th Asia-Pacific Regional Conference.
President Vo Van Thuong greets delegates to the IFRC’s 11th Asia-Pacific Regional Conference at the reception in Hanoi on November 21. (Photo: VNA)The President thanked the IFRC, the International Committee of the Red Cross, Red Cross and Red Crescent Societies of countries and international organisations for their cooperation and effective support for Vietnam over the past years, especially in times of natural disasters and diseases.Read full text
– A book of Party General Secretary Nguyen Phu Trong on the building and development of Vietnam’s diplomacy deeply imbued with the characteristics of “Vietnamese bamboo” made debut at a ceremony held in Hanoi on November 21.
The book is divided into three parts, with the first focusing on the important role of and major contributions by diplomacy to national construction and defence. It consists of an overview article and seven speeches the Party leader delivered at meetings of the Party Central Committee and national diplomatic and foreign affairs conferences.Read full text
– Vietnamese Minister of Public Security General To Lam received Chief of Staff of the Chinese People's Armed Police Zhou Jianguo in Hanoi on November 21.
Vietnamese Minister of Public Security General To Lam (right) receives Chief of Staff of the Chinese People's Armed Police Zhou Jianguo in Hanoi. (Photo: VNA)Lam said that the Vietnam-China comprehensive strategic cooperative partnership has been developing fruitfully and effectively thanks to trusted cooperation in politics, economy, defence, security, culture, social affairs and people-to-people exchanges.Read full text
– The upgrade of the Vietnam - US relations to the comprehensive strategic partnership is opening considerable opportunities for both sides to activate new and breakthrough cooperation fields so that Vietnam can engage more deeply in global supply chains, said Deputy Minister of Industry and Trade Do Thang Hai.
Deputy Minister of Industry and Trade Do Thang Hai addresses the Vietnam - US Trade Forum 2023 in HCM City on November 21. (Photo: VNA)Addressing the annual bilateral trade forum held in Ho Chi Minh City on November 21, he highlighted Vietnam’s consistent policy of viewing the US as one of the most important economic and trading partners.Read full text
– A "Made in Vietnam Energy Forum" was held online by the Vietnam Business Forum (VBF)’s Power & Energy Working Group on November 21, focusing on analysing issues related to the electricity and energy sector in Vietnam in the context of global energy transition.
As the 2nd event of this kind in 2023, the forum also discussed strategies to attract investment for the ongoing energy transition process in the country.Read full text
– Operation Mekong Dragon V (OMD V), a programme cracking down on drug and wildlife trafficking in Asia-Pacific, was successful, heard a conference held by the General Department of Vietnam Customs in Hanoi on November 21.
Participants at the conference (Photo: VNA)OMD is a joint action programme of customs agencies and other law enforcement bodies in the Asia-Pacific region to fight the illegal trading in drugs, wild animals and plants, and products from the species in the list of the Convention on International Trade in Endangered Species of Wild Fauna and Flora (CITES).Read full text
- Progenitor of Vietnamese traditional medicine Hai Thuong Lan Ong Le Huu Trac has been honoured as an eminent personality by the United Nations Educational, Scientific and Cultural Organisation (UNESCO).
The UNESCO General Conference on November 21 passed a resolution on the list of eminent personalities and historical events in 2023 – 2024 at its 42nd session in Paris, France.Read full text/.