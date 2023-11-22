Politics Infographic Vietnam - Denmark sound relations Since the establishment of diplomatic relations in 1971, bilateral relations between Vietnam and Denmark have grown increasingly profound and effective, especially since the two countries upgraded them to a Comprehensive Partnership in 2013 and a Green Strategic Partnership on November 1, 2023.

Politics President welcomes IFRC delegates President Vo Van Thuong hosted a reception on November 21 for leaders of the International Federation of Red Cross and Red Crescent Societies (IFRC) who are in Hanoi to attend the IFRC’s 11th Asia-Pacific Regional Conference.

Politics Ministry of Public Security strengthens cooperation with Chinese People's Armed Police Vietnamese Minister of Public Security General To Lam received Chief of Staff of the Chinese People's Armed Police Zhou Jianguo in Hanoi on November 21.