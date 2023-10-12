Politics HCM City wants to step up cooperation with AFD: Official Ho Chi Minh City wants to strengthen cooperation with the French Development Agency (AFD) in the coming time, Vice Chairman of the municipal People’s Committee Vo Van Hoan said when receiving AFD Director in Vietnam Herve Conan on October 11.

Politics Cambodian PM pledges to continue promoting ties with Vietnam The Government, ministries and sectors of Cambodia will continue to coordinate and cooperate with Vietnam to further strengthen comprehensive relations between the two countries, Cambodian Prime Minister Samdech Thipadei Hun Manet affirmed while receiving Vietnamese Ambassador Nguyen Huy Tang in Phnom Penh on October 11.

Politics Vietnam pledges to contribute more to UNESCO Vietnam will work harder to contribute to the common affairs of the United Nations Educational, Scientific and Cultural Organisation (UNESCO) more practically and effectively, Assistant Minister of Foreign Affairs Nguyen Minh Vu affirmed at the 217th Session of the UNESCO Executive Board which took place in Paris on October 9-10.

Politics Vietnam, Japan step up defence cooperation Senior Lieutenant General Nguyen Tan Cuong, Chief of the General Staff of the Vietnam People’s Army and Deputy Defence Minister, held talks with General Yoshida Yoshihide, Chief of Staff of the Japan Self-Defence Forces Joint Staff in Japan on October 11.