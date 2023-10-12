☀️ Morning digest October 12
Hanoi (VNA) - The following is a list of selected news summaries reported last night by the Vietnam News Agency.
- Prime Minister Pham Minh Chinh affirmed that businesses and entrepreneurs play a crucial role in the cause of national construction and development when he chaired a hybrid meeting between permanent cabinet members and outstanding businesspeople in Hanoi on October 11.
Speaking at the meeting, held on the occasion of the Vietnamese Entrepreneurs' Day (October 13), the PM said Party General Secretary Nguyen Phu Trong, on behalf of the Politburo, has signed to issue a resolution dated October 10 on developing and promoting the role of Vietnamese entrepreneurs in the new period. Read full story
- Vietnam will work harder to contribute to the common affairs of the United Nations Educational, Scientific and Cultural Organisation (UNESCO) more practically and effectively, Assistant Minister of Foreign Affairs Nguyen Minh Vu affirmed at the 217th Session of the UNESCO Executive Board which took place in Paris on October 9-10.
In his remarks at the opening ceremony, Vu stressed the importance of multilateral cooperation amidst an evolving world, and called on countries to enhance international cooperation, dialogue, trust and solidarity to seek common solutions to the current challenges. Read full story
- Senior Lieutenant General Nguyen Tan Cuong, Chief of the General Staff of the Vietnam People’s Army and Deputy Defence Minister, held talks with General Yoshida Yoshihide, Chief of Staff of the Japan Self-Defence Forces Joint Staff in Japan on October 11.
At the talks, both sides agreed that their defence cooperation has deepened and become more collaborative over the past time. Read full story
- Vietnamese Minister of Education and Training Nguyen Kim Son on October 11 highly valued Japan’s educational development, and suggested the country share its experience with Vietnam to step up bilateral cooperation in this field.
At his meeting with Japanese Minister of Education, Culture, Sports, Science and Technology Moriyama Masahito in Tokyo, Son stressed that Vietnam wants to learn from foreign countries’ advanced education, especially Japan’s policy on general education. Read full story
- The Steering Committee for External Information Service on October 11 organised a national conference on studying and implementing the Politburo’s Conclusion No. 57-KL/TW dated June 15, 2023, on continuing to improve the quality and efficiency of external information service in the new situation.
Conclusion No.57-KL/TW is an important legal document, affirming the Party's consistent policy on the role and importance of external information work. It has a strategic orientation and a basis for agencies and units to develop and perfect mechanisms, policies, and apparatus for external information service. Read full story
- The Republic of Korea's Amkor Technology, Inc., a global semiconductor packaging and test service provider, inaugurated its factory in Bac Ninh province on October 11.
Amkor Technology Vietnam, located at Yen Phong II-C with a total investment of 1.6 billion USD by 2035, is one of the largest semiconductor manufacturing plants in Vietnam. Read full story
- Vietnam’s consumer price index (CPI) is projected to grow between 3.2% and 3.6% this year, the Ministry of Finance said at a meeting of the Steering Committee on Price Management in Hanoi on October 11.
Meanwhile, the General Statistics Office (GSO) forecast that the index, a main gauge of inflation, will expand from 3.3-3.6%. The State Bank of Vietnam said inflation is expected to rise about 3.4%. Read full story
- The People’s Committee of the central province of Thua Thien - Hue held a workshop on October 11 to discuss the drafting of a plan on the preservation and restoration of the Complex of Hue Monuments by 2030, with a vision to 2050.
Chairman of the provincial People’s Committee Nguyen Van Phuong said that since the complex was recognised by UNESCO as a world cultural heritage site – the first tangible cultural heritage of Vietnam to earn this title, two planning projects on the complex conservation and value promotion were implemented, for 1996 - 2010 and 2010 - 2020. Read full story./.