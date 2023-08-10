Business National energy, minerals planning announced The Ministry of Industry and Trade held a conference in Hanoi on August 9 to announce the national plannings in the fields of energy and mining for the 2021-2030 period with a vision to 2050.

Business State budget collection tops 1 quadrillion VND in 7 months The total revenue to the State budget between January and July exceeded 1.01 quadrillion VND (42.53 billion USD), equaling 62.7% of the yearly estimate and dropping by 7.8% from the same period last year.

Business Reference exchange rate down 5 VND on August 10 The State Bank of Vietnam set the daily reference exchange rate at 23,826 VND/USD on August 10, down 5 VND from the previous day.