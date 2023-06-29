At a Matola branch. (Photo: VNA)

Maputo (VNA) – As one of the three telecom and mobile service providers in Mozambique, Movitel - a joint venture between Vietnam's Viettel Group and Mozambique's SPI company - has made significant contributions to the socio-economic development of the host country, becoming a bright spot in the cooperative relationship between the two nations.



Matola is one of the 13 branches of Movitel in Mozambique, employing a total of 113 staff members, including four Vietnamese and 109 Mozambicans. It is also Movitel's branch with the largest number of active mobile subscribers and e-wallet customers nationwide.

In February, the staff of the Matola branch raised and donated 4.5 tonnes of food and essential goods to those affected by floods and natural disasters in Boane district.



Lusvio Vilanculos, Deputy Director of Business at the Matola branch, said Movitel always strives to create more employment opportunities for local residents, especially the youth, offering stable income to them and changing many lives.



Movitel officially launched its services in Mozambique in May 2012 and became the third mobile network operator in the country with 13 branches in 11 provinces and 157 districts. With 11 years of operation, Movitel continues to have the widest coverage, reaching 92% of the population and 90% of the total area of the African country, along with quality services at affordable prices.



Movitel is now generating jobs for over 80,000 workers, including full-time employees, collaborators, sales points and agents. It also actively engages in social activities by providing free internet for schools, building schools and medical stations. The company stood side by side with the Government and people of Mozambique in the fight against the COVID-19 pandemic, providing support for those affected by floods and natural disasters during heavy rainfalls and floods./.