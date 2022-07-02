In April, Vietnam shipped over 10,500 tonnes of coffee worth 25.9 million USD to Japan, up nearly 40 percent in volume and nearly 62 percent in value from a year earlier.

The four-month figures reached more than 45,100 tonnes and over 110 million USD, respectively rising 13 percent and 45 percent, according to the General Department of Vietnam Customs.



Coffee export prices stood at 2,440 USD per tonne on average in the first four months, representing a year-on-year increase of 28 percent.



Notably, a surge was recorded in the sale of processed coffee to Japan, by 63.6 percent in the first quarter to 16.3 million USD.

GlobalData, a London-based data analytics company, predicted Japan’s hot coffee market will expand by 4.2 percent during 2020 - 2025.



With a population of over 126 million, Japan has high demand for imported agricultural products, including coffee./.







