Central to the Muong culture is the Muong gong, a symbol of profound cultural significance.

The reverberating sounds of the gong through the mountains and forests of Mung village in Cao Phong district stand as a testament to the local pride in this cherished heritage.

The cultural landscape of Muong Thang is animated by the melodies of Muong folk songs, which blend seamlessly into the natural backdrop. Thuong Rang folk songs, sung with fervour by the Muong people, enliven special occasions, fostering a sense of joy and unity among the diverse communities of the region.

To promote this traditional culture, the district has organised cultural events, revitalised folk games during festivals, and leveraged these as tourist attractions.

The Muong community in Hoa Binh is a testament to a region enriched by a profound cultural history. Through their enduring connections and the creation of vibrant cultural expressions, they have left an indelible mark on the cultural landscape of the area.

VNA