“Viec nho ta cung lo” (We care for little things together) was released on May 30 as part of the “Vietnamese youth say no to gender stereotypes” campaign organised by the Ho Chi Minh Communist Youth Union in cooperation with Plan International Vietnam.



The music video aims to promote gender equality in doing household chores, taking on the financial burden, and in leadership roles. It is available on the VieOn application and the youth union’s digital platforms.



The “Vietnamese youth say no to gender stereotypes” campaign is being organised nationwide in both online and offline formats from January to November./.

VNA