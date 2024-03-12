A site of a deadly landslide at an unregulated jade mine near northern Kachin's Hpakant township, Myanmar (Photo: AFP)

Hanoi (VNA) - One person was killed and four others injured in a tailing pond collapse at a jade mine in Hpakant township of northern Myanmar's Kachin state on March 12 morning, local police reported.



Due to hazardous conditions at the site, rescue efforts were suspended in the afternoon.



An official from Kayunar Rescue Organization in Hpakant said that their team was working at the scene, and one dead body was found and four others sustained serious injuries.



They halted the rescue efforts in the afternoon due to high risk associated with the site, the official added.



According to local residents, approximately 30 people have been missing following the accident that occurred at around 5:00 local time./.