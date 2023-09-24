Politics Da Nang leader hosts Japanese Crown Prince, Crown Princess The Vietnam visit by Japanese Crown Prince Fumihito Akishino and Crown Princess Kiko on the 50th anniversary of the two nations’ diplomatic relations is an opportunity for Da Nang to promote the bilateral ties and its cooperation with Japanese localities, affirmed Secretary of municipal Party Committee Nguyen Van Quang while hosting the royal couple in the central city on September 24.

Politics HCM City gathering marks 74th National Day of China The Ho Chi Minh City Union of Friendship Organisations (HUFO) held a gathering on September 23 to celebrate the 74th anniversary of the National Day of China (October 1, 1949-2023).

Politics President offers incense at Tan Trao special national relic site President Vo Van Thuong on September 24 offered incense and flowers in commemoration of late President Ho Chi Minh, the founder of modern Vietnam, at Na Nua tent within the Tan Trao special national relic site in the northern province of Tuyen Quang.

Politics Naval ships of New Zealand visit Vietnam Two ships of the Royal New Zealand Navy, frigate HMNZS Te Mana and sustainment vessel HMNZS Aotearoa, arrived at the international port of Ho Chi Minh City on September 24, starting a five-day friendship visit to Vietnam.