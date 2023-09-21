At the working session (Photo: daibieunhandan) Dhaka (VNA) - Secretary General of the Vietnamese National Assembly (NA) and Chairman of its Office Bui Van Cuong held a working session with Secretary General of the Parliament of Bangladesh K.M. Abdus Salam in Dhaka on September 21.



Cuong expressed his delight at convening the working session following the successful talks between NA Chairman Vuong Dinh Hue and Speaker of the Jatiya Sangsad Shirin Sharmin Chaudhury. The Vietnamese NA Office and the Parliament Secretariat of Bangladesh also signed the first



Salam spoke highly of the ongoing official visit by NA Chairman Hue, saying that it is the first by the head of Vietnam's legislative body to Bangladesh, marking a new milestone in the relationship between the two legislatures.

Both officials stressed that the results of the talks and the two recently-signed MoUs will lay an important foundation for the two legislatures in general and the Vietnamese NA Office and the Parliament Secretariat of Bangladesh in particular to launch specific cooperation activities in the future, thus fostering bilateral ties.



Both sides will share information and experience, contributing to improving the capacity of their units and advisory officers to support respective parliaments; as well as facilitate public visits to their parliament museums.



Host and guest also shared experience in digitalising the activities of the two legislatures and their advisory bodies, and holding NA question and answer sessions, political and legal responsibilities of ministers and Government members for realizing NA oversight conclusions.



They highlighted the importance of continuous improvement of the quality and efficiency of parliamentary activities to meet the respective countries' development requirements and the public aspirations. They also shared experience in parliamentary communication./.

