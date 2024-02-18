Nam to seek higher world place at M15 Nakhon Si Thammarat events
Vietnam’s top tennis player Ly Hoang Nam (Photo: VTF)Hanoi (VNS/VNA) – Vietnam’s top tennis player Ly Hoang Nam will begin the new lunar calendar year with two international tournaments in Thailand, starting next week.
The M15 Nakhon Si Thammarat events are part of the ITF World Tennis Tour M15.
The first will be held from February 19-26 and the second from February 26 to March 3 in Nakhon Si Thammarat.
The Vietnamese player, who is world No 549, is seeded fifth and sixth at the two tournaments with the draw to be conducted early next week.
Nam is expected to return to his highest place in top 250 in 2024. He is also on the lookout for a new foreign coach to improve his results.
In Vietnam's Davis Cup Group II playoff earlier this month, Nam won two singles match against world No 748 Philip Henning and No 416 Kris Van Wyk./.