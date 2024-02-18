Culture - Sports Vietnamese students promote traditional culture in Russia A cultural, art and food exchange programme titled “Vietnamese Day” was held at the Bauman Moscow State Technical University in Russia on February 16.

Culture - Sports World largest Clipper Race sailors to race in Ha Long Bay The iconic Clipper Round the World Yacht Race is coming to Ha Long Bay, Vietnam’s northeastern province of Quang Ninh, for the first time in its history on February 21 with the dramatic arrival of the world's largest matched fleet of 70-foot ocean racing yachts.

Culture - Sports A visit to the land of martial arts The Tay Son Thuong Dao historical relic complex in An Khe township is a well-known land of martial arts in Gia Lai province. The place holds the key to traditional martial arts that trace their roots back to the Tay Son period in the 18th century. The land chosen by the Tay Son Dynasty (1776 - 1802) for recruiting soldiers has now become a significant heritage site.

Culture - Sports Tet paintings: A time-honoured tradition of Vietnamese people Hanging paintings to decorate the home has become a cherished tradition during the Lunar New Year (Tet), the biggest national holiday in Vietnam. Dong Ho folk paintings, with their vibrant colours, diverse genres, and messages of prosperity, are often the top choice for Tet decorations.