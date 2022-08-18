Culture - Sports Czech writer wins Vietnamese national information service award Karel Sys, President of the Czech Writers' Association, has been awarded a consolation prize at the 7th National External Information Service Awards in recognition of his contribution to popularising Vietnamese culture in the Czech Republic as well as promoting cultural exchange between the two countries.

Culture - Sports Vietnamese cultural village to be built in RoK A Vietnamese cultural village will be built in the county of Bonghwa, Gyeongbuk province, the Republic of Korea, heard a recent meeting between the county’s mayor Park Hyun-guk and Vietnamese Ambassador Nguyen Vu Tung.

Culture - Sports Top tennis player enjoys record high in world rankings Vietnam’s top tennis player Ly Hoang Nam has passed a milestone in his career when rising to the world’s No.332 in the latest Association of Tennis Professionals (ATP) rankings.