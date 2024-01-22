Nang Tien Waterfall, in Na Cha village, Chieng Khoa commune, in Van Ho district, Son La province, is an untouched, pristine site.

The word “Nang Tien”, meaning fairy, symbolises the waterfall’s enchanting beauty in untamed surroundings

Nang Tien Waterfall has three levels. On the bottom level, spring water flows gently, creating cool, shallow beaches. The middle level is located in a pristine forest with a large emerald green lake. And on the top level, the waterfall sparkles with clear tumbling water.

Visitors first began to explore the waterfall in 2019, but an access road for motor cars and buses had yet to be built. Regardless of the inconvenience, on weekends, the waterfall attracted up to 600 visitors, who are eager to take in its beauty.

In addition to visiting the captivating Nang Tien Waterfall, visitors also have the opportunity to explore a nearby temple that pays homage to two legendary fairies.

According to legend, the fairies were two remarkable Thai sisters, who ventured into the land of Muong May. They shared their knowledge and skills with local residents, teaching them how to cultivate crops, weave brocade, and dance./.

VNA