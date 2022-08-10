NA Chairman Vuong Dinh Hue addresses the session (Photo: VNA)

– The question-and-answer session as part of the 14th session of the 15th National Assembly (NA) Standing Committee started on August 10 with questions on issues under the management of the public security ministry.Opening the session which was broadcast live on national television and radio, NA Chairman Vuong Dinh Hue said that basing on proposals of 58 NA deputy delegations, the NA Standing Committee has chosen two groups of issues for the Q&A session – those under the jurisdiction of the Ministry of Public Security, and the Ministry of Culture, Sports and Tourism.In the field of public security, the questions will focus on State management over cybersecurity, the safety of national cybersecurity system in the current period, and measures to prevent and strictly handle high-tech crimes.The implementation of resolutions of the NA and NA Standing Committee of the National Assembly related to crime prevention and control, especially drug-related crimes, credit shark, and usury will also be included in the agenda of the session, along with the implementation of the issuance of citizen identification cards, the issuance and use of the new version of ordinary passports, and the building of a national database on population.In the field of culture, sports and tourism, questions will focus on the implementation of policies and laws that aim to make tourism a spearhead economic sector, tasks and solutions to boost tourism recovery after COVID-19, as well as policies to support businesses and employees in the tourism industry.The questions will also cover issues related to policies to encourage the engagement of the society in the development of sector; the management, conservation, renovation and promotion of the value of national historical relics; solutions to prevent the degradation of social and behavioral morality; and the building of cultural lifestyles, said the NA leader.Concluding the session, the NA Standing Committee will issue a resolution on the session, which will be the foundation for the implementation and supervision over related activities./.