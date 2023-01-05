The National Assembly passed a resolution approving Prime Minister Pham Minh Chinh’s proposal on the appointment of two Deputy Prime Ministers at its second extraordinary session in Hanoi on January 5.

Tran Hong Ha and Tran Luu Quang officially became new Deputy Prime Ministers for the 2021-2026 tenure after the resolution received “yes” votes from all of the 481 participating legislators.

At the session, lawmakers passed a resolution on the dismissal of Pham Binh Minh and Vu Duc Dam from the position of Deputy Prime Minister in the 2021-2026 tenure. The resolution on the dismissal took effect the same day.

Earlier the same day, Minister of Planning and Investment Nguyen Chi Dung presented a report on the National Master Plan for the 2021-2030 period with a vision to 2050.

Under the Master Plan, Vietnam is set to become a developing country with modernised industry, upper middle income, economic growth based on sci-tech, innovation and digital transformation by 2030./.

VNA