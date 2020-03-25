National Assembly Standing Committee concludes 43rd session
The 43rd session of the National Assembly Standing Committee wrapped up in Hanoi on March 25 after three days of working.
NA Chairwoman Nguyen Thi Kim Ngan speaks at the closing session. (Photo: VNA)
Hanoi (VNA) –
In her closing remarks, NA Chairwoman Nguyen Thi Kim Ngan emphasised the need to step up application of information technology in management and online public services, and limit meetings of big crowds in the face of the COVID-19 outbreak.
In that spirit, the committee is scheduled to hold a teleconference of NA full-time deputies from April 6-8, she said, urging relevant agencies to send documents of the five draft laws, to be discussed during the teleconference, to the legislators for study.
Regarding the 44th session of the committee, Ngan said the committee will decide the concrete date for the meeting based on the developments of the epidemic in early April.
The session is projected to look into various issues, the top legislator said, asking NA agencies to closely coordinate with their government counterparts in the preparation capacity, making it easier for the committee to decide the agenda.
Given the complex developments of the pandemic, with 134 cases recorded in Vietnam as of March 25morning, Ngan said it is a must to observe legal regulations and instructions of the National Steering Committee for COVID-19 Prevention and Control, the Government and the Prime Minister, as well as recommendations of the health sector.
Apart from the disease combat, suitable solutions to stabilise the socio-economic situation are needed, especially to boost production and business, accelerate public investment disbursement and tackle such issues as saltwater intrusion and water shortages in the Mekong Delta, she added.
In the present circumstance, the consensus and solidarity of people and the involvement of the entire political system are significant to ensuring stability, Ngan stressed.
Earlier the same day, the legislators gave opinions on the Vietnam Border Guard Law that comprises seven chapters and 34 articles./.