The country’s index of industrial production in July expanded 3.9% from the previous month and 3.7% against the same period last year, statistics show.

In the first seven months of this year, Vietnam enjoyed a trade surplus of more than 16.5 billion USD, and foreign investment attraction was recovering after a decline for six consecutive months.

Experts attributed the results to the Government’s efforts in removing obstacles, especially those facing the real estate and corporate bond markets as well as investment projects.

However, they said, fulfilling the yearly growth target of 6.5% is a hard nut to crack that requires breakthrough mechanisms and policies.

The Ministry of Planning and Investment has proposed the Government to assign other ministries, agencies, and localities to review and perfect relevant mechanisms, policies and legal regulations to untangle the knots in production and business.

The ministry also stressed the need to further streamline administrative procedures, carry forward the role of growth drivers like consumption, investment and export, maintain macro-economic stability and control inflation, and ensure major economic balances./.

VNA