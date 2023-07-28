The overall objective of the plan is to ensure the country's energy security and meet the requirements of economic and social developments, industrialization and modernization.

It also aims to ensure national defence and security, improve the people's living standards, and protect the ecological environment.

Among others, the plan sets a target for total primary energy supply to reach 155 million tons of oil equivalent by 2030 and between 294 and 311 million tons by 2050.

The projected greenhouse gas emissions are about 399-449 million tons by 2030 and about 101 million tons by 2050. The goal is to cut the emissions by 17-26% by 2030 and about 90% by 2050 compared to the normal development scenario.

By 2030, the plan aims to establish and develop several clean energy centers in the northern, central, and southern regions.

To achieve these goals, six implementation solutions were set out, involving capital mobilization; policies; and international cooperation, among others./.

VNA