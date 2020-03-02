Nearly 16,200 firms suspend operations in two months
Nearly 16,200 businesses suspended operations in the first two months of this year, up 19.5 percent annually, reported the General Statistics Office.
Illustrative image (Photo: VNA)
Hanoi (VNA) – Nearly 16,200 businesses suspended operations in the first two months of this year, up 19.5 percent annually, reported the General Statistics Office.
During the period, the number of newly-established firms rose 9.1 percent to 17,400 and those resuming operations were up 17.1 percent year-on-year to 11,900.
The new enterprises had a total registered capital of 220 trillion VND (956 million USD) and 157,500 workers, down 11.1 percent and 3.9 percent year-on-year, respectively.
About 5,700 businesses registered to add 421 trillion VND to their capital.
In total, additional 641 trillion VND was poured into the economy, down 26.2 percent from the same period last year.
Up to 9,400 businesses waited for dissolution procedures, down 31.4 percent and 2,800 others completed the procedures, down 11.1 percent./.
During the period, the number of newly-established firms rose 9.1 percent to 17,400 and those resuming operations were up 17.1 percent year-on-year to 11,900.
The new enterprises had a total registered capital of 220 trillion VND (956 million USD) and 157,500 workers, down 11.1 percent and 3.9 percent year-on-year, respectively.
About 5,700 businesses registered to add 421 trillion VND to their capital.
In total, additional 641 trillion VND was poured into the economy, down 26.2 percent from the same period last year.
Up to 9,400 businesses waited for dissolution procedures, down 31.4 percent and 2,800 others completed the procedures, down 11.1 percent./.