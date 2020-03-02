Business Supporting farmers to reduce poverty Thanks to the loans from the Farmers’ Support Fund of Nam Nhun district, Lai Chau province, many families have built up effective production and business models, helping eliminating poverty and improving their living conditions.

Business Dong Nai’s major industries maintain high growth rate in February The Index of Industrial Production (IIP) of the southern province of Dong Nai recorded a year-on-year increase of 23 percent in February despite impacts of the COVID-19 epidemic, according to the provincial statistics office.

Business Policies needed to boost agricultural land market A failure to improve the agricultural land market has discouraged the private sector to invest in the sector, experts have said.