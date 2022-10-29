According to the "SYNC Southeast Asia" report on digital consumers in Southeast Asia in the new stage of development, Vietnam has nearly 80% of the population represented as digital consumers.



This is a period when Vietnamese digital consumers use more platforms than ever before, with the dominance of the e-commerce market accounting for 51% of online spending.



At the same time, social networks account for nearly half of online discoveries, including images at 16%, social media videos at 22% and related tools such as messaging at 9%.



Vietnam is among the top markets in adopting future technologies such as fintech and metaverse, alongside Indonesia and the Philippines.

Currently, 58% of digital consumers in Vietnam have used fintech solutions such as online banking, e-wallets, money transfer applications, and omnipotent digital banking./.

VNA