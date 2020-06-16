Society Over 260 Vietnamese citizens come home from Kuwait, Qatar, Egypt A total of 266 Vietnamese citizens were brought home from Kuwait, Qatar, and Egypt on June 15 and 16 thanks to concerted efforts by the Vietnamese embassies in the three countries, Vietnam’s Bamboo Airways and relevant agencies of the host nations.

Society Vietnam sends masks to OVs in Switzerland amidst COVID-19 The Vietnamese Embassy in Switzerland on June 14 handed over masks of the Vietnamese government to the Vietnamese community through the Association of Vietnamese Intellectuals and Experts in Switzerland (AVIES) and the Vietnamese students’ association in the host country.