According to the Business Registration Management Agency under the Ministry of Planning and Investment, the number of companies resuming operation this month has also increased 4.7% year on year to over 6,500.

These figures indicate that, businesses have shown positive response to the economy’s recovery during the year-end months and next year, the agency said.

However, as numerous difficulties remain in the economy, over 12,500 companies have withdrawn from the market in November.

Sharing the November upward trend, the numbers of new companies, the ones resuming operations, and those withdrawing from the market have also went up during the first 11 months of 2023.

During the period, newly established businesses total 146,000, rising 6% from a year earlier.

The agency perceived that, the growth in the number of new businesses in the industrial sector has once again illustrated the continued rebound in industrial production after months of contraction./.

VNA