Business Vietnam sees ebullient growth in digital banking, payment channel: UOB report There is an increasing preference for digital banking and new payment modes such as mobile banking apps, e-wallets, QR code-based payments, e-commerce payment platforms and mobile wallet debit or credit cards among Vietnamese consumers, the United Overseas Bank (UOB) said in its report “ASEAN Consumer Sentiment Study" (ACSS) which was launched on November 1.

Business Thanh Hoa steps up sci-tech application in agricultural production The south central province of Thanh Hoa has studied and applied scientific and technological advances into agricultural production and actively engaged in the fourth Industrial Revolution to serve socio-economic development in a fast and sustainable way.

Business Vietnam aims to promote agricultural exports to Africa Africa has remained a silver lining in trade between Vietnam and the world, Deputy Minister of Foreign Affairs Ha Kim Ngoc affirmed at a seminar held by the foreign ministry on November 1.

Business Vietnam, Mongolia sign MoU on sustainable rice trading Vietnamese Minister of Industry and Trade Nguyen Hong Dien and Mongolian Minister of Food, Agriculture and Light Industry Khayangaa Bolorchuluun signed a memorandum of understanding on sustainable rice trading in Hanoi on November 1, in the presence of President Vo Van Thuong and his Mongolian counterpart Ukhnaagiin Khurelsukh.