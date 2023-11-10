The National Assembly has requested that the Government implement salary policy reform under Resolution No 27 from July 1, 2024.

Accordingly, officials and civil servants will be paid according to their job position instead of the current low, unmotivating salary policy.

The Ministry of Home Affairs has developed six specific contents in the new salary regime, according to title and job position. There are 861 positions for public officials and civil servants, of which 137 are leadership and management positions, 665 are in specialised civil servant groups, and 22 are in support teams.

The move is expected to make a drastic change in salary payment policy of Vietnam./.

VNA