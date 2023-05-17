Designed by artist Le Khanh Vuong, the collection includes a 43 x 32 mm stamp and a 70 x 100 mm block with face values of 4,000 VND (0.17 USD) and 15,000 VND respectively. (Photo:VNA)

Hanoi (VNA) – The Ministry of Information and Communications, the Ministry of Culture, Sports and Tourism, and the Management Board of President Ho Chi Minh Mausoleum on May 17 held a ceremony to issue a stamp collection named “Uncle Ho’s stilt house in Presidential Palace” on the occasion of the late leader's 133rd birthday (May 19, 1890 - 2023).

Designed by artist Le Khanh Vuong, the collection includes a 43 x 32 mm stamp and a 70 x 100 mm block with face values of 4,000 VND (0.17 USD) and 15,000 VND respectively.

The stamp shows the image of President Ho Chi Minh working in a small room in the stilt house, while the block features the entire stilt house and outlines the scene of the garden and fish pond around the house. The stamp set has highlighted the elegant architectural features and simple decoration of the stilt house, which is a unique piece of architecture in harmony with nature.

The latest collection set will be available on the postal network from May 17, 2023, to December 31, 2024.

Speaking at the event, the Director of the Postal Department under the Ministry of Information and Communications, La Hoang Trung said that President Ho Chi Minh’s stilt house at the Presidential Palace is an invaluable spiritual heritage, an icon for the ideology, morality, and revolutionary qualities of the President who had wholeheartedly worked for the national revolutionary cause, for the happiness of the people, the friendship, peace and progress of mankind./.