Business Strategy on rice export market development until 2030 approved Deputy Prime Minister Le Minh Khai has just signed a decision approving the Strategy on Development of Vietnam's Rice Export Markets until 2030, which aims to develop and diversify rice export markets with a reasonable, stable, and effective scale, market and product structure.

Business PM asks for drastic solutions to remove difficulties in production, business Prime Minister Pham Minh Chinh has signed Official Dispatch No. 470/CD-TTg requiring ministries, sectors, and localities to continue drastically and effectively implementing tasks and solutions to remove difficulties for production and business.

Business Vietnam, Italy develop SMART platform to expand online trade connectivity The Italian Trade Agency in Vietnam announced on May 26 that it has teamed up with the Italian Ministry of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation and the General Confederation of Italian Industry to set up the ASEAN Education and Business Programme (VELP 2023).

Business ​Ample room for Vietnamese exports to UK: insider There is plenty of room available for Vietnamese goods to enter the UK market, said Thai Tran, Managing Director of TT Meridian, an international logistics and trading company specialising in the UK and Vietnam markets and the first Vietnamese business in the UK to open an all-cargo air route between the nations via Turkmenistan.