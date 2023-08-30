Nghe An promotes development of Quynh Lap LNG-fueled power project
A view of Hoang Mai township, Nghe An province, home to Quynh Lap LNG power project. (Photo: baonghean.vn)Nghe An (VNS/VNA) - The People's Committee of central Nghe An province has requested relevant departments, branches, localities and agencies to strictly implement assigned tasks to ensure quality and development progress of Quynh Lap liquefied-natural-gas (LNG)-fueled power project.
According to Permanent Vice Chairman of the provincial People's Committee Le Hong Vinh, the Quynh Lap LNG-fueled power project in Hoang Mai township is one of the important power projects of prioritised investment approved by the Prime Minister. Those projects are developed to ensure electricity supply for the economy and promote the transition to green power.
Nghe An will have a monthly report to the Ministry of Industry and Trade on the development process of this project and also proposals to promote the development of this project.
The Quynh Lap LNG power project was initially planned as a thermal plant. In the National Power Development Master Plan for the period 2011 - 2020, with a vision to 2030 or the Power Development Plan VII, the thermal power project featured two factories, Quynh Lap I and Quynh Lap II, with a total capacity of 2,400 MW. Construction of the 2.2 billion USD project was kicked off in October 2015, but the development of this project was later delayed.
On May 15, 2023, the Prime Minister approved the National Power Development Master Plan for 2021 - 2030, with a vision to 2050, or Power Plan VIII.
According to this plan, 13,220 MW of coal-fired power plants will not be deployed, including Quang Ninh III, Cam Pha III, Hai Phong III, Quynh Lap I, II, Vung Ang III, Quang Trach II, Long Phu II, III and Tan Phuoc I, II. The Quang Trach II, Quynh Lap I, II coal-fired power projects will be converted to using LNG before 2030./.