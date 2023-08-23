Nghi Son refinery to undergo first general maintenance
The factory of the Nghi Son Refinery and Petrochemical LLC (NSRP), based in the central province of Thanh Hoa, will undergo the first general maintenance from August 25.
The Nghi Son refinery is based in the Nghi Son Economic Zone of Thanh Hoa province. (Photo: petrovietnam.petrotimes.vn)Hanoi (VNA) – The factory of the Nghi Son Refinery and Petrochemical LLC (NSRP), based in the central province of Thanh Hoa, will undergo the first general maintenance from August 25.
NSRP General Director So Hasegawa said that during the 55-day period, the refinery will completely suspend all production activities.
To minimise impacts of the suspension, the company has been proactively taking measures to reduce the maintenance duration but still ensure quality. It is also coordinating closely with relevant authorities to prevent the suspension’s impact on the domestic fuel market.
The NSRP believes that after the maintenance, the refinery will boost production and guarantee the timely and stable supply of petrol and oil products for domestic enterprises and consumers for many years ahead, he noted.
The executive went on to say that general maintenance is an important part of the firm’s safety commitment, enabling it to continue guaranteeing production safety, stable and long-term jobs for workers, and supply of high-quality fuel products for the domestic market even amid global economic headwinds.
The NSRP hopes to contribute more to the national energy security and socio-economic development, Hasegawa added.
During the maintenance period, the company will sustain community supporting activities, which is always one of its top priorities to fulfill its social responsibility, he continued, saying that it has implemented a number of programmes helping with job creation, business, agriculture, education, water supply, training, and community health care, especially for residents in nearby areas.
The company has been making substantial contributions to the Vietnamese economy. During 2018 - 2021, it contributed over 3.3 billion USD to the economy and helped save more than 260 million USD thanks to the reduction of fuel imports.
Hasegawa said stable energy supply is a stepping stone for Vietnam to consolidate its role as an important link in the global supply chain. With cutting-edge machinery and considerable contributions to national socio-economic development, the Nghi Son refinery is one of the key national oil and gas projects in the country.
The firm is confident in the path ahead and pledges to assist the Vietnamese Government, enterprises, and people to develop on par with international markets, he remarked.
Nghi Son is one of the refineries with the most modern, advanced, and sophiscated technologies in Asia. Its current processing capacity is up to 200,000 crude oil barrels per day, equivalent to 10 million tonnes per year. In particular, thanks to an optimised design with all the necessary petrochemical processing and production technologies, the factory is completely able to compete with others in the world.
The NSRP is a joint venture established by four major investors, namely the Vietnam Oil and Gas Group (Petrovietnam), Kuwait Petroleum Europe of Kuwait, and Idemitsu Kosan and Mitsui Chemicals of Japan. Its factory is located in the Nghi Son Economic Zone in Thanh Hoa province.
It is the main supplier of petrol and oil products for the Vietnamese market and also exports several petrochemical products to some regional countries. Its target is to help ensure the national energy security and make use of Vietnam’s strategic location in relation to major consumption centres in Asia to increase the export of important and profitable petrochemical products./.