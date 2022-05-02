Under a canopy of old forest in Sam Ta village, Chieng Chung commune, in Mai Son district is a Ngoc Linh ginseng growing area with all trees ranging from two to seven years old. To form a Ngoc Linh ginseng plantation like this, it took Nguyen Chi Long, owner of the farm, more than 10 years.



His business has nearly 10,000 Ngoc Linh ginseng plants sown by seeds since 2019 and planted with seedlings that are now between two and seven years old.

According to a representative from the local agricultural department, the development of medicinal plants has great potential and promise benefits for locals.



In the immediate future, in Sam Ta village, Nguyen Chi Long’s business will provide free support to local households in planting the herb. It will also proceed to increase the area and replicate the model, helping ethnic minority people develop their economy and reduce poverty by growing medicinal plants in general and Ngoc Linh ginseng in particular./.

VNA