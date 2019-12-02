For the upcoming event, Nguyen Hue flower road will be split into three main sections that stretch approximately 700 metres along Nguyen Hue Street.

In order to prepare the area for this transformation, construction of the flower road is scheduled to take place from January 8 to January 22, 2020.

With the occasion taking place just ahead of the Lunar New Year, roughly 130 New Year mascots will line up along Nguyen Hue Street.

The flower road is designed to convey a message urging environmental protection to build a modern and prosperous Ho Chi Minh City./.

VOV