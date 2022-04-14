Business Vietnam keen on boosting logistics partnership with RoK Stronger partnership between Vietnam and the Republic of Korea (RoK) in logistics, along with measures to encourage the transfer of technologies between the two sides, will help improve Vietnam's capacity in the field and contribute to turning Vietnam into an industrialised country in modern direction, said Director of the Trade Promotion Agency (Vietrade) Vu Ba Phu.

Business Hanoi accelerates promotion of agricultural goods Over past years, the agricultural sector in Hanoi and other localities have implemented solutions to improve the value of farming produce while promoting consumption in domestic and foreign markets.

Business VinFast cooperates with Electrify America to provide charging services for electric vehicles in US Vietnamese automaker VinFast and Electrify America, the largest open ultra-fast charging network in the US, on April 13 (New York time) announced an agreement to provide owners of VinFast electric vehicles with charging services, plus two complimentary charging sessions.

Business Vietnam - Asia digital transformation summit slated for May The Vietnam - Asia Digital Transformation Summit (Vietnam - Asia DX Summit) 2022 is set to take place on May 24 - 25, aiming to create chances for connecting localities with tech firms, and Vietnam with other Asian countries in this regard.