Culture - Sports Various activities to celebrate International Women’s Day A wide range of activities will be held in celebration of the 144th anniversary of International Women’s Day (March 8, 1910 – 2024), according to the Vietnam Women's Union (VWU).

Culture - Sports Binh Dinh to host Asian Kickboxing Championships 2024 The Vietnam Kickboxing Federation (VKF) announced on February 28 that the Asian Kickboxing Championships 2024 will be held in the central province of Binh Dinh in July.

Videos Over 200 makers join clay firecracker festival The traditional clay firecracker festival has recently opened in the national special relics complex Con Son – Kiep Bac in the northern province of Hai Duong. The festival drew the participation of more than 200 local firecracker makers.