Ninety-two works nominated for Devotion Awards 2024
The Vietnam News Agency (VNA)’s The Thao & Van Hoa (Sport and Culture) newspaper on February 28 announced 92 nominees for its Cong hien (Devotion) Awards 2024.
Singer Van Mai Huong nominated in four music categories (Photo: Organising committee)Hanoi (VNA) - The Vietnam News Agency (VNA)’s The Thao & Van Hoa (Sport and Culture) newspaper on February 28 announced 92 nominees for its Cong hien (Devotion) Awards 2024.
Following the success of the previous edition, this year, the award, first launched in 2005, continues to feature categories for sports in addition to the traditional ones for music.
The public are encouraged to join in voting for nominations along with an election council and journalists. The voting process includes two rounds. The awarding ceremony is scheduled to take place in Hanoi on March 27.
Last year, among the nine categories for the music awards, singer Hoang Thuy Linh won three, namely the awards for music video, female singer, and album of the year.
MONO (real name Nguyen Viet Hoang, born in 2000) was named as new artist of the year, while the awards for male singer, producer and musician of the year went to Tung Duong, DTAP, and Khac Hung, respectively. The song of the year was “Ben tren tang lau” composed and performed by Tang Duy Tan, while the show of the year was “Tri am” by singer My Tam.
In the sport categories, football player Khuat Van Khang seized the award for the young athlete of the year, while Nguyen Thi Oanh, a female track-and-field athlete, was honoured as the sport figure of the year, which honour athletes with outstanding achievements, good impressions and dedication in sports activities.
The last award ‘Sports Achievement of the Year’, which recognises breakthrough by an individual or a team in professional fields, went to the national female football team who won a berth in the FIFA Women's World Cup 2023./.