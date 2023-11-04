After being re-established in 1992, Ninh Binh province identified its advantages in developing tourism and services, becoming an important sector in the local economic structure.

By 2014, after the Trang An Scenic Landscape Complex became a world cultural and natural heritage, the province mapped out general urban planning to 2030 and vision to 2050, ensuring harmony between the conservation and development of the core heritage area and its surroundings.

In recent times, Ninh Binh has focused on building modern cultural institutions imbued with the identity of the thousand-year-old ancient capital of Hoa Lu.

The province has set a goal of merging Ninh Binh city and Hoa Lu district into an ancient capital - heritage urban area that is expected to become a national and regional tourist centre.

Since mid-2014, when the Trang An Scenic Landscape Complex was recognised as a world cultural and natural heritage, the need to develop tourism and culture has increased. This has accelerated the rural urbanisation process, bringing both urban and rural areas in the former imperial capital of Hoa Lu closer to the ancient capital - heritage urban area model.

The Ancient Capital - Heritage Urban Area, with the cultural and historical space of the Hoa Lu Ancient Capital, will create a strong driving force for Ninh Binh, helping it attract more tourists and enhance its position on the path towards international integration and sustainable development./.

VNA