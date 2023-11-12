Videos Fund-raising campaign launched to conserve Con Dao sea turtles A campaign named “Save The Ocean” has been launched recently on Con Dao island in the southern province of Ba Ria-Vung Tau to raise fund for habitat conservation of sea turtles.

Videos Hanoi exhibition showcases Korean culture A fine arts exhibition is taking place at the Fine Arts Museum of Vietnam, displaying 36 works by Korean artists from the Gwangju Fine Arts Museum.

Videos Silk painting from artist Le Pho sells for 1.2 million Euros A silk painting entitled “Uyen uong hy lien” (Mandarin ducks and lotus) from Vietnamese painter Le Pho fetched 1.2 million Euros at the recent “Magnificence and Regality” auction held by Sotheby’s Paris.

Videos New salary regime to be implemented from July 2024 The National Assembly has passed a Resolution on the 2024 socio-economic development plan, which emphasises reviewing and perfecting wage policies, social insurance policies, and unemployment insurance in an open direction to broaden coverage and boost participation.