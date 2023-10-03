Bo Bat pottery items are a signature product of Yen Thanh commune in Yen Mo district, Ninh Binh province.

In order to produce items that are more unique and relevant to the province’s historical and cultural values, local artisans have added images of tourist attractions and historical relic sites in the province, including temples worshipping King Dinh Tien Hoang and King Le Dai Hanh and the Trang An Scenic Landscape Complex, among others.

Bo Bat pottery items are among various products promoted under the OCOP programme, which gives these products a good name. This not only helps craftsmen and traders, but also promotes the historical and cultural values of the province at large.

In order to promote cultural values in these OCOP products, Ninh Binh province has studied its localities to revive traditional crafts while promoting those already available.

Efforts by the local authorities have paid off, with more and more local products becoming known. Ninh Binh’s implementation of the OCOP programme has proven that cultural preservation and socio-economic development can go hand-in-hand./.

