This is the first time Ninh Thuan province has held such an event in Can Tho, marking a milestone in the two localities’ relations.

Local people in Can Tho had the chance to admire pottery crafting and enjoy traditional Cham ethnic minority dances, as well as be introduced to musical instruments from other ethnic communities indigenous to Ninh Thuan.

The festival also featured 24 stalls showcasing local Ninh Thuan products and cuisine, allowing participants to see and smell its many specialities.

The festival is expected to create momentum for Ninh Thuan’s tourism sector and the non-smoke industry in Vietnam in general./.

VNA