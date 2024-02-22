The seaweed season in Ninh Thuan typically runs from February to June. This year, favourable weather conditions resulted in a higher yield of seaweed compared to previous years.

One person is able to harvest a maximum of 2 quintals of seaweed in 2-3 hours.

Once harvested, the seaweed is transported ashore and dried before being sold to traders.

It takes about 5 kilos of fresh seaweed to produce 1 kilo of dried seaweed.

The current selling price for dried seaweed is 7,000 VND per kilo.

In Phuoc Dinh commune in Thuan Nam district, fishermen are also busy harvesting green seaweed from reefs near the shores of Tu Thien hamlet.

On a daily basis, one fisherman can collect approximately 2.5-3 quintals of green seaweed and subsequently dry it on the sand.

The harvested seaweed is purchased by traders and transported to facilities where it is processed into various food and beverage products.

Green seaweed, on the other hand, is taken to facilities that specialise in producing animal feed and fertiliser./.

