Business VNR500, top 10 prestigious companies honoured A ceremony was held in Hanoi on January 8 to honour 500 largest enterprises in Vietnam (VNR500) and top 10 prestigious companies in 2020.

Business Gulf Today: Vietnam powers ahead in economic growth Vietnam’s success in curbing the coronavirus so far, while its Southeast Asia neighbours struggle, is helping the country power ahead in economic growth and attracting major funds, and foreign investors, said foreign experts on the Gulf Today newswire on January 7.