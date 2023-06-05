No-fly, restricted zones to UAVs, ultra-light craft to be test operated
No-fly, restricted zones to UAVs, ultra-light craft to be test operated. (Photo: http://mod.gov.vn/)Hanoi (VNA) – The Ministry of Defence has issued a plan to publicise the test operation of no-fly and restricted zones to unmanned aerial vehicles (UAVs) and ultra-light flying craft.
According to the plan posted on the Ministry of Defense's portal, within a 3-month trial period (May 31 - August 31, 2023), summarised information and data regarding the no-fly and restricted zones to those craft in 15 provinces namely Quang Ninh, Cao Bang, Thai Nguyen, Bac Giang, Bac Ninh, Thua Thien – Hue, Quang Nam, Gia Lai, Dak Lak, Khanh Hoa, Lam Dong, Dong Nai, Binh Duong, Tien Giang, and Ben Tre, will be made available at http://cambay.mod.gov.vn.
During the trial period, databases related to other localities will be also reviewed.
The trial operation aims to help Vietnamese and foreign organisations as well as individuals involved in the management, operation, and use of those craft in the Vietnamese airspace to compare information related to fly-zones. It also serves the inspection, monitoring, and management of aviation activities.
The move helps the Steering Committee in a decision by the Prime Minister on establishing no-fly and restricted zones for UAVs and ultra-light flying craft complete the regulations before its official announcement is made for all provinces and cities nationwide./.