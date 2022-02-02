Culture - Sports Lucky money giveaway - an exchange of best New Year wishes Giving away lucky money is a traditional Lunar New Year (Tet) custom through which Vietnamese people exchange the best wishes with one another, hoping for a year of peace and good luck.

Culture - Sports Peach blossoms - a symbol of Lunar New Year Peach blossoms are viewed as a symbol of the Lunar New Year (Tet) and also form an indispensable part of every Vietnamese family, especially in the north of Vietnam, once the country’s biggest traditional festival comes.

Culture - Sports Unique style of Red Dao traditional outfits Vietnam is home to 54 ethnic groups, each of which has its own identity and unique values in terms of customs and traditions, contributing to the cultural diversity in the country.

Culture - Sports Tet of San Diu ethnic minority The San Diu ethnic minority group, who live in northern mountainous areas, celebrate quite a lot of festivals, the most important of which is Tet - the lunar New Year festival.