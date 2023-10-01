Tran Lan Huong, head of the Natural Sciences Department at the UNESCO Office in Vietnam, on behalf of UNESCO, awards the certificate to Cao Bang province. (Photo: VNA)

Cao Bang (VNA) – The People’s Committee of Cao Bang province on September 30 held a ceremony to launch a culture, sports, and tourism week and receive a certificate re-verifying Non Nuoc Cao Bang a UNESCO-recognised Global Geopark.



In 2018, the Non Nuoc Cao Bang geopark was recognised the Global Geopark. Since then, the northern mountainous province has actively participated in activities of the world’s geopark network and international cooperation. Cao Bang has invested in and put into operation four tourist routes to the geopark, while preserving and promoting geological heritage values and indigenous culture, as well as protecting the environment according to the criteria and recommendations of UNESCO experts.



At the 7th session of the UNESCO Global Geoparks Council taking place in December 2022, the certificate of the Non Nuoc Cao Bang Global Geopark title after the first re-verification was approved.



At the ceremony on September 30, Tran Lan Huong, head of the Natural Sciences Department at the UNESCO Office in Vietnam, on behalf of UNESCO, awarded the certificate to Cao Bang province.



Meanwhile, the Cao Bang Culture, sports, and tourism week which lasts until October 3, includes a fine art exhibition, performances of intangible cultural heritage, a paragliding performance, a display of typical local agricultural products, and local specialties and a demonstrate of how to prepare local dishes./.