Business Measures sought to revive tourism sector amid COVID-19 The National Conference on Tourism 2020 themed "Linking, Action and Development" took place in the central province of Quang Nam on November 28, focusing on solutions to recover the tourism industry amid difficulties posed by the COVID-19 pandemic.

Business Japanese retailer MUJI to open flagship store in Vietnam MUJI, the renowned Japanese home-and lifestyle-goods company, opened its first store in Vietnam at the Parkson Saigontourist Plaza Shopping Centre in HCM City's District 1, on November 27.

Business HCM City looks to beef up cooperation with Germany Ho Chi Minh City attaches importance to and pledges to further foster cooperation with Germany in the time to come, said a local official.

Business Digital technology contributes to smart city development Digital technology had crept into all areas of smart cities and directly contributed to improving management efficiency and urban development.