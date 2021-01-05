Number of new securities trading accounts reaches record high
Transactions at the headquarters of Bao Viet Securities (Photo: VNA)
Hanoi (VNA) - The number of new securities trading accounts of Vietnamese individual investors surpassed 63,600 in December – the highest-ever figure, according to the Vietnam Securities Depository (VSD).
The figure raised the total number of trading accounts in Vietnam to nearly 2.73 million.
Along with individual investors, domestic organisations opened 168 new brokerage accounts last month, the highest in the past four years, raising the total to 11,251 accounts.
Meanwhile, foreign individual investors and organisations opened 371 and 15 new accounts in the last month of 2020, bringing the total numbers to 31,134 and 3,927, respectively.
The appearance of new investors helps keep market liquidity at a high level. At the opening ceremony of the first trading session of 2021 that took place on January 4, Minister of Finance Dinh Tien Dung highlighted a breakthrough growth in liquidity on the stock market, reaching an average of nearly 7.4 trillion VND (320.2 million USD) per session. Of great note, November and December saw an average liquidity of 10 trillion VND and 14.8 trillion VND per session, doubling from the average of 2019. Market capitalization of the stock market reached 84.3 percent of GDP last year./.