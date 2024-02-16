Thousands of Buddhist followers and tourists nationwide flock to the Huong Son landscape complex in Hanoi to join the Huong Pagoda Festival . (Photo: VNA)

Hanoi (VNA) – A series of large-scale spring festivals kicked off on February 15 (the sixth day of the first lunar month) in many northern localities.

Thousands of Buddhist followers and tourists nationwide flocked to the Huong Son landscape complex in Huong Son commune, Hanoi's outlying district of My Duc, on the day to join the Huong Pagoda Festival, the longest of its kind in Vietnam which takes place from the 6th day of the first lunar month to the third lunar month every year.



The Huong Son landscape complex has welcomed over 100,000 visitors since the third day of the first lunar month.



Going to the Huong Pagoda is a spiritual journey to the Buddhist Land – where the Goddess of Mercy leads a religious life. Visitors have sightseeing trips to pagodas, temples and caves and join ceremonies to ask for favour from Lord Buddha.





An art performance programme within the framework of the Bai Dinh Pagoda Festival (Photo: VNA)

The UNESCO-recognised Giong festival also officially opened on the day. It is held annually between the seventh and ninth day of the first lunar month to commemorate Saint Giong, a local hero who sacrificed his life to defeat invaders. It is celebrated with processions, rituals, and performances.



In 2010, UNESCO recognised Vietnam’s Giong festival held at Phu Dong Temple and at Soc Temple in Hanoi’s Soc Son district as Intangible Cultural Heritage of Humanity.



The opening of the Bai Dinh Pagoda Festival began activities to celebrate the 10th anniversary of the Trang An Landscape Complex in the northern province of Ninh Binh, recognised as a World Cultural and Natural Heritage Site.

The 1,984th anniversary of the Hai Ba Trung (Trung Sisters) Uprising was celebrated at a ceremony at the Hai Ba Trung Temple special national relic site in Hanoi's Me Linh district on the same day evening. The Hai Ba Trung Festival 2024 kicked off on the occasion./.