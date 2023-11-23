A view of the conference. (Photo: VNA)

Notably, the RCEP agreement, which took effect on the first day of last year and comprises ASEAN countries, China, Japan, the Republic of Korea, Australia and New Zealand, sets out many commitments, including those on SPS.Mentioning China, one of Vietnam’s major agricultural product importers, Lo Xuan Quyet, Chief Representative of the Vietnam Trade Promotion Office in Hangzhou, suggested domestic businesses optimise advantages in geographical location, production and transportation costs and tropical products; follow VietGAP, GlobalGAP and other standards set by the neighbouring country; and enhance food safety and hygiene control to boost exports to the market.Vietnamese firms need to comply with regulations on product quality, quarantine, packaging, and traceability set by importers, improve their foreign language skills and learn more about foreign markets, he stressed./.