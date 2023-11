Observing sanitary, phytosanitary regulations is crucial to agricultural exports. (Photo: VNA)

Participants at a conference in Hanoi on November 23 were provided with updates on commitments to sanitary and phytosanitary (SPS) regulations in free trade agreements between Vietnam and member countries of the Regional Comprehensive Economic Partnership (RCEP).The event was jointly held by the Vietnam Sanitary and Phytosanitary Notification Authority and Enquiry Point (SPS Vietnam ) under the Ministry of Agriculture and Rural Development , and the Hanoi Department of Agriculture and Rural Development.Ngo Xuan Nam, VPS Vietnam Deputy Director, warned that the violations of SPS regulations will harm not only businesses but also the entire sector and Vietnamese farm produce brands in the international market.Vietnam has joined 19 trade agreements, both bilateral and multilateral, of them 16 officially signed and three under negotiations.