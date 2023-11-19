With a strong emphasis on preserving and advancing traditional crafts, the introduction of numerous OCOP products has effectively acted as a representative promoting local brands and the traditions of Vietnam’s southernmost province.

U Minh natural honey, an OCOP product, has gained widespread recognition in the local market. Apart from its significant economic worth, the honey, infused with the cultural essence of the region, plays a crucial role in promoting the practice of beekeeping, which is a national intangible cultural heritage and has thrived for centuries among multiple generations in the U Minh Ha forest area of Ca Mau.

The recognition of beekeeping as a national cultural heritage serves as a significant source of motivation for individuals to continue engaging in the traditional practice. Moreover, beekeeping has evolved into a distinctive tourism attraction, with numerous travel agencies in Ca Mau offering visitors the opportunity to experience the different stages of beekeeping firsthand.

The development and promotion of OCOP products using local specialties play a crucial role in preserving and promoting the cultural identity of local and regional communities. Shrimp farming, which has a longstanding history in Ca Mau, has emerged as a key economic sector, featuring both shrimp cultivation and processing, including dried shrimp. The distinct flavour and colour of Ca Mau dried shrimp have found favour among consumers.

Ca Mau’s OCOP products, such as dried shrimps, dried fish, Nam Can sea crabs, and U Minh forest natural bee honey, are now being showcased internationally. These products not only represent the identity of the people of Ca Mau, but also play a significant role in promoting local tourism.

Of the nearly 120 OCOP products in Ca Mau province, many are deeply rooted in the longstanding cultural identity of the local community. Unique occupations have flourished across generations, resulting in the creation of valuable cultural and economic products./.

VNA