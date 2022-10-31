World Vietnam calls for enhancing trust building at APPF’s 30th meeting Chairman of the Vietnamese National Assembly's Committee for External Relations Vu Hai Ha suggested countries enhance trust building and respect for each other's sovereignty, political institutions and legitimate interests while addressing a session of the 30th meeting of the Asia-Pacific Parliamentary Forum (APPF) that concluded in Thailand on October 28.

World Indonesia plans to develop four seaweed industrialisation zones Indonesia’s Maritime Affairs and Fisheries Ministry is preparing four seaweed industrialisation zones to capitalise on the potential of seaweed commodities, an official has said.

ASEAN ASEAN - India Start-up Festival 2022 held The ASEAN - India Start-Up Festival 2022 has been held in Jakarta, Indonesia, by the ASEAN Committee on Science, Technology and Innovation (COSTI), in partnership with the Indian Department of Science and Technology (DST), through the National Research and Innovation Agency (BRIN) of Indonesia and Start-up Incubation and Innovation Centre (SIIC) IIT Kanpur.

ASEAN ASEAN, partners promote agro-forestry cooperation The 22rd Meeting of the ASEAN Ministers on Agriculture and Forestry Plus Three (China, Japan and the Republic of Korea) was held virtually on October 26, during which participants hailed the continuous support and commitments of the three partners in the areas of food, agriculture and forestry.