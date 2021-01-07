Online campaign gives viewers a unique taste of Vietnamese tourism
A tourism promotion campaign entitled “Viet Nam: Di de yeu!” (Discover Vietnam) was launched on YouTube on January 7 to make Vietnam more popular among travellers via the digital platform.
Miss Universe Vietnam 2017 H’Hen Nie in a clip inside Son Doong Cave, the world's largest cave, in central Quang Binh province (Photo: VNA)
Hanoi (VNA) - A tourism promotion campaign entitled “Viet Nam: Di de yeu!” (Discover Vietnam) was launched on YouTube on January 7 to make Vietnam more popular among travellers via the digital platform.
Organised by the Vietnam National Administration of Tourism (VNAT) with support from Google and VinPearl, the campaign is part of a programme held by the Ministry of Culture, Sports and Tourism promoting the country as a safe and attractive destination.
It will feature clips from famous YouTube creators such as Khoai Lang Thang, Chan La Ca, Fly Around Vietnam, and Miss Universe Vietnam 2017 H’Hen Nie, who have a great influence on the young and a large number of subscribers.
Each will serve as a virtual tour guide by sharing videos of their experience of Vietnamese culture, cuisine, people, and nature on their own YouTube channels and on VNAT’s channel, at http://www.youtube.com/vietnamtourismmedia.
The campaign is expected to help stimulate domestic travel demand and provide useful information for tourists.
Content creators can take part in this drive by sending clips to VNAT at titc@vietnamtourism.gov.vn or call 0906 150 276.
Nearly 60 percent of global travellers use YouTube as a reference source./.