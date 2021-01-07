Culture - Sports HCM City to host Japan Film Week 2021 A Japan Film Week 2021 will kick off in Ho Chi Minh City on January 16 to promote Japanese cinema to Vietnamese audiences.

Culture - Sports Co Loa arrowhead mould collection recognised as national treasure A collection of arrowhead moulds preserved at the Co Loa ancient citadel site in Hanoi’s Dong Anh district has been recognised as a national treasure.

Culture - Sports Binh Phuoc exhibition promotes southeast region’s culture, tourism, food An exhibition to promote the culture, tourism, and specialties of southeast localities is taking place in Phuoc Long town in the southeastern province of Binh Phuoc from January 3 to 6.

Culture - Sports Turning cultural heritage into strength for national development: Deputy PM Dam Deputy Prime Minister Vu Duc Dam has urged the National Council for Cultural Heritage to focus more on the preservation and promotion of relics to make them a source of strength for national development.​