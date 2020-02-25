Business Singapore firms seek suppliers of agricultural products in Vietnam A delegation of firms from Singapore was expected to visit Vietnam at the end of this month to seek fruit and vegetable suppliers, as imports from China were declining due to the outbreak of novel coronavirus (COVID-19).

Business State-run mining firm to divest from Nghe An-based company The Vinacomin – Minerals Holding Corporation (Vimico) is going to auction 2,367,040 shares worth over 23.6 billion VND (about 1 million USD) it holds at the Nghe Tinh Non-ferrous Metal JSC on March 10.

Business Reference exchange rate up 2 VND on February 25 The State Bank of Vietnam set the daily reference exchange rate at 23,245 VND per USD on February 25, up 2 VND from the previous day.